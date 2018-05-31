Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 31 to June 7 - Melton Times

Sherlock Gnomes (U) Garden gnomes Gnomeo and Juliet in a new, animated comedy set in the big city. Returning home they find that their relatives have vanished and call upon Sherlock Gnomes and sidekick Watson to crack the case. Today at 10.30am.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Journey to a galaxy far, far away to discover the backstory of one of the most loveable rogues in cinema history. In a series of daring escapades, a young Han Solo meets his future first mate Chewbacca, encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian and embarks on the first of many adventures in the Millennium Falcon. Today, Friday and Saturday at 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.45pm, Sunday at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, Monday and Wednesday at 5.45pm and 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm, 5.15pm and 8pm and Thursday at 6pm and 8.45pm.

Duck Duck Goose (PG) The story of a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng who sets out with two hilarious ducklings in search of their families. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am.