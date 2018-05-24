Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 24 to 31 - Melton Times

Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Journey to a galaxy far, far away to discover the backstory of one of the most loveable rogues in cinema history. In a series of daring escapades, a young Han Solo meets his future first mate Chewbacca, encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian and embarks on the first of many adventures in the ‘fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy,’ the Millennium Falcon. Today at 12.01am, Friday at 6pm and 8.45pm, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.45pm and Monday and Wednesday at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Sherlock Gnomes (U) Garden gnomes Gnomeo and Juliet in a new, animated comedy set in the big city. Returning home they find that their relatives have vanished and call upon Sherlock Gnomes and sidekick Watson to crack the case. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10.30am and Monday and Wednesday at 11am.

The Leisure Seeker (15) Thursday at 6pm.

Isle Of Dogs (PG) Thursday at 8.30pm.