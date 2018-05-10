Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 10 to 17 - Melton Times

Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Today at 5pm and 8pm.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) London, 1946. Charismatic and free-spirited writer Juliet receives a letter from a member of a mysterious literary club founded in Guernsey during Nazi occupation. Her curiosity piqued, she decides to visit the island. There she meets the delightfully eccentric members of the Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society, including Dawsey (Huisman), the rugged and intriguing farmer who wrote her the letter. As she learns about their wartime experiences and secrets, Juliet develops a life-changing bond with the book club and the island. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5pm, Monday and Thursday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm and Wednesday at 4.15pm.

Ready Player One (12A) In a dystopian 2045, the people of Earth’s slum-like cities take refuge in a vast virtual-reality realm called the OASIS. When the game’s billionaire creator dies, he leaves his fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg hidden somewhere in the simulation. A breakneck treasure hunt begins, pitting teenager Wade Watts against ruthless corporate rivals who’ll do anything to reach the riches first. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm and Sunday at 7.45pm.

Early Man (PG) British animation maestros Aardman Studios roll back the clock to the dawn of time for a laugh-out-loud tale of prehistoric culture clash. Early Man follows plucky caveman Dug and his best friend, Hognob, who live a modest but happy Stone Age life with their tribe. When the mighty Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age armies turn up to take over their beloved valley, the keen but clumsy Dug sets out to rally his clan of misfits and beat the bad guys at their own game. Unleashing a memorable set of new characters and a caveful of Stone Age gags, Early Man fuses friendship, comedy and adventure in a way that only Aardman can. Saturday at 3.30pm.

Singin’ In The Rain (U) Sunday at 2.45pm.

An American In Paris: The Musical Wednesday at 7pm.