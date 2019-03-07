Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 7 to 14 - Melton Times

All Is True (12A)

Today at 2pm, 4.15pm and 6.30pm.

The Front Runner (15)

This pulsating political drama traces the rise and fall of charismatic Democratic senator Gary Hart, who was the man to beat in the 1988 US presidential election until the story of an extramarital affair sidelined his campaign. As tabloid and political journalism merged for the first time, Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that made a profound impact on American politics and the world stage. Today at 8.45pm.

Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez comes an epic cyberpunk story of hope and empowerment. After waking up in a post-apocalyptic world with no memory of who she is, cyborg Alita discovers she has extraordinary abilities which those in power will stop at nothing to control. Friday at 6pm and Saturday at 8pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.15pm, Tuesday at 7.15pm and Wednesday at 2pm and 8.15pm.

Mary Poppins Returns (PG)

Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 11am and 2pm.

The Mule (15)

Broke, alone and facing foreclosure of his business, 80- something horticulturalist Earl Stone doesn’t have a lot going right in his life. When he accepts what seems like a simple job as a driver, he unwittingly signs on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He gets pretty good at it, too, but as his money problems fade, two things loom ever larger over his shoulder: his past and the DEA. Sunday at 5pm, Monday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15)

When best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel can no longer find a publisher for her books, she manages to keeps the roof over her head by expertly faking letters from the stars and selling them for hundreds of dollars. But the FBI soon smell a rat. The true story of one woman who played with fire, got burnt but still enjoyed the ride. Sunday at 7.30pm, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Tuesday at 11am and 5pm and Thursday at 2pm and 8.30pm.