Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 28 to April 4 - Melton Times

On The Basis Of Sex (12A)

The true story of the pioneering lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights in law and what she had to overcome in order to become a female US Supreme Court Justice. The film focuses on the case that Ruth Ginsburg took on in the early 1970s, when she represented a man who was denied a tax benefit routinely given to women in the same situation. Today at 1.30pm.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Today at 4pm, Wednesday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Colette (15)

Today at 6pm.

All Is True (12A)

Today at 8.15pm.

Mary Queen Of Scots (15)

Friday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday and Monday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 5.30pm, Tuesday at 11am and Wednesday at 2pm.

Fighting With My Family (12A)

Reformed gangster Ricky, his wife Julia and their two kids make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When daughter Paige and son Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grab a once-in-alifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes a cameo as himself in Stephen Merchant’s funny and heartwarming retelling of a true story. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday and Monday at 6pm, Sunday and Wednesday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm.

The LEGO Movie 2 (U)

Saturday at 1.15pm and Sunday at 3.15pm.

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

Seven years after his sci-fi sensation Attack The Block, director Joe Cornish returns with a hugely enjoyable mash-up of old-school magic and the modern world. Alex thinks he’s just an ordinary boy, living an ordinary life...until he stumbles upon the mythical sword of King Arthur and frees it from its stone. With the help of legendary wizard Merlin, Alex must unite friends and enemies alike and defeat the wicked enchantress Morgana. Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 12.45pm.

ROH Live: La Forza Del Destino Tuesday at 6.15pm.