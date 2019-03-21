Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 21 to 28 - Melton Times

If Beale Street Could Talk (15)

Adapted from James Baldwin’s powerful novel by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk is a lyrical celebration of love, both familial and romantic, told through the prism of a young African-American couple’s struggle for justice in 1970s Harlem. At the centre of the story is Tish, a newly engaged woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. Today at 2pm and 8.30pm.

The Favourite (15)

Today at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly star as much-loved double act Laurel and Hardy. A shining career seems long put to bed until the pair, determined to go out with a bang, tour Britain one last time. Despite the stresses and strains of a gruelling schedule, they reaffirm their love of performing and secure their place in the hearts of the adoring public. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Sunday at 3.45pm, Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 11am and Thursday at 4pm.

All Is True (12A)

Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 6pm, Tuesday at 5pm, Wednesday at 2pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

The LEGO Movie 2 (U)

Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday at 1.30pm.

Colette (15)

Saturday at 8.15pm and Thursday at 6pm.

The Great Escape With Dan Snow (PG)

Sunday at 6pm.

On The Basis Of Sex (12A)

The biographical true story of the pioneering lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights in law and what she had to overcome in order to become a female US Supreme Court Justice. The film focuses on the case that Ruth Ginsburg took on in the early 1970s, when she represented a man who was denied a tax benefit routinely given to women in the same situation. From that moment, Ruth was on a quest to banish sex discrimination in law. Monday at 6pm, Tuesday at 7.15pm, Wednesday at 8pm and Thursday at 1.30pm.