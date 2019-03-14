Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 14 to 21 - Melton Times

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15)

Today at 2pm and 8.30pm.

The Mule (15)

Today at 6pm.

The Favourite (15)

In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. Friday, Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 11am and 5pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

If Beale Street Could Talk (15)

Adapted from James Baldwin’s powerful novel by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk is a lyrical celebration of love, both familial and romantic, told through the prism of a young African-American couple’s struggle for justice in 1970s Harlem. At the centre of the story is Tish, a newly engaged woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. Friday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5.15pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 2pm and 8.30pm.

The LEGO Movie 2 (U)

The madcap action and high comedy continue in the hotly anticipated sequel to 2014’s block-busting The LEGO Movie. Saturday at 1pm and 3.15pm and Sunday at 12.45pm and 3pm.

A Star Is Born (15)

Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Wednesday at 2pm.

A Private War (15)

A Private War tells the extraordinary and incredibly moving story of one of the most celebrated war correspondents of all time, Marie Colvin. Her mission to show the true cost of war leads her - along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy - to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Wednesday at 6pm.