Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide June 28 to July 5 - Melton Times

The Guernsey Literary Society (12A) Today at 6pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

Book Club (12A) Diane is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage; Vivian enjoys her men with no strings attached; Sharon is still working through her decades-old divorce; and Carol’s marriage is in a slump after 35 years. But the lives of these four friends will be turned upside down after they read the infamous novel 50 Shades Of Grey, which catapults them into a series of outrageous life choices. Today at 8.45pm.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (12A) Almost half a decade after the Jurassic World theme park was destroyed by rampant dinosaurs, the remote Isla Nublar remains abandoned by humans, its prehistoric beasts left to fend for themselves in the jungles. But when the island’s dormant volcano suddenly roars to life and puts the dinosaur population in jeopardy, Owen and Claire gear up to help. They embark on a nail-biting mission to save the creatures from extinction, only to uncover a conspiracy that threatens all mankind. Leaning heavily into director J. A. Bayona’s horror-genre roots, Fallen Kingdom blends disaster-movie thrills with the hair-raising chills of the original Jurassic Park. Friday at 6pm at 8.45pm, Saturday at 3pm, 5.45pm and 8.30pm, Sunday and Thursday at 6pm, Monday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 7.45pm and Wednesday at 8.45pm.

NT Encore: Macbeth (15) Sunday at 2.30pm.

Funny Cow (15) Maxine Peake takes to the stage as ‘Funny Cow,’ a working-class comic in the sexist Northern working men’s clubs of the 1970s and 80s. Wit and determination her only weapons, she mines her unhappy childhood and loveless marriage for material for her feisty routines. Written by Tony Pitts, Funny Cow transports us to another era where the tough and gritty side of the comedy industry is exposed. Monday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.