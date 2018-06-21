Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide June 21 to 28 - Melton Times

Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Today at 6pm.

On Chesil Beach (15) Today at 8.45pm.

Book Club (12A) Diane is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage; Vivian enjoys her men with no strings attached; Sharon is still working through her decades-old divorce; and Carol’s marriage is in a slump. But the lives of these four friends will be turned upside down after they read the infamous novel 50 Shades Of Grey, which catapults them into a series of outrageous life choices. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday and Monday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 7.30pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.

A Quiet Place (15) A family must navigate a post-apocalyptic world without making a single noise – or risk being shredded alive by spider-like creatures that hunt by sound, rather than sight. A deadly game of hide-and-seek ensues in which the family walk barefoot and communicate by sign language. Friday at 8.15pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Lion King Singalong (U) Saturday at 3.45pm.

Love, Simon (12A) Simon is an ordinary high school teen with a ‘huge-ass secret:’ he’s gay. But everything changes when he meets ‘Blue’ – a blogger from school who shares Simon’s secret: he’s gay too. The pair begin to exchange emails, under pseudonyms, and for the first time, Simon starts to dream not only of genuine love but of the freedom to be his true self. Saturday at 6pm and Wednesday at 8.15pm.

McKellen: Playing The Part (12A)

Built from 14 hours of interviews with legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen, this feature-length documentary reveals his personal thoughts on everything from acting and stardom, to coming out, and old age and death. This fully authorised insight features unprecedented access to private photo albums and a wealth of neverbefore-seen archive material, including diaries written by McKellen aged 12 and behind-the-scenes footage from theatre shows and films. Sunday at 3pm.

The Leisure Seeker (15) Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

The Guernsey Literary Society (12A) Thursday at 6pm.