Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide June 14 to 21 - Melton Times

On Chesil Beach (15) It’s 1962, and two young newlyweds from very different backgrounds have chosen to spend their honeymoon on the windswept beaches of Dorset. They’re inexperienced and new to love; a nervous energy fills the air at their first dinner as a married couple. But these aren’t just wedding night jitters; as the evening progresses it becomes clear that something else is creating the divide. Awkwardly grasping for the connection they know they share, the pair recall moments from their lives, both together and apart, as the inevitability of physical intimacy hangs over them. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.45pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Journey to a galaxy far, far away to discover the backstory of one of the most loveable rogues in cinema history. In a series of daring escapades, a young Han Solo meets his future first mate Chewbacca, encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian and embarks on the first of many adventures in the Millennium Falcon. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 2.45pm and 5.30pm, Sunday at 5pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Deadpool 2 (15) Marvel’s irreverent anti-hero returns for another meta episode of bloody violence and superhero satire. Ryan Reynolds squeezes back into the red spandex as Deadpool, who assembles a rag-tag team of mutants to protect a young tearaway from a bionic time-traveller called Cable. Today at 6pm.

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Free-spirited writer Juliet receives a letter from a member of a mysterious literary club founded in Guernsey during Nazi occupation. Her curiosity piqued, she decides to visit the island. There she meets the delightfully eccentric members of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, including Dawsey, the rugged and intriguing farmer who wrote her the letter. As she learns about their wartime experiences, Juliet develops a bond with the book club and island. Today at 8.30pm.