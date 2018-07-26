Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 26 to August 2 - Melton Times

Incredibles 2 (PG) Today at 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm, Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm, Saturday at 1.30pm and 4.15pm and Sunday at 12.15pm.

Swimming With Men (12A)

Rob Brydon as Eric pulls on a pair of skin-tight speedos to head up this hilarious, fun-loving flick. Unlucky in love, Eric holds nothing back when he plunges into the all-male synchronised swimming scene to win back his wife, Heather. A mid-life crisis leads him to join a group of middle-aged men in the local pool as they train for the world championships in Milan. Newfound confidence grows and friendships blossom as the team give everything they’ve got to master ‘the flower’ and ‘the spinning circle’. Laugh-out-loud from the get go. Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm and Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Sicario 2: Soldado (15)

Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprise their roles in a standalone spin-off from Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 thriller Sicario – and this time there are no rules. In this chapter of the drug war, Mexican cartels have begun smuggling terrorists across the border into the US. In response, CIA bosses give federal agent Matt Graver carte blanche to take them down. He turns to mysterious sicario Alejandro, who kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to start a war between rival cartels. When the operation is compromised and draws unwanted attention from the Mexican government, Graver orders her execution. But Alejandro finds himself feeling protective of her, and the girl’s fate drives a wedge between the hitman and his employer. Friday and Tuesday at 8.15pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

André Rieu’s 2018 Maastricht Concert Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Whitney (15) Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston. Features never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive recordings, rare performances and interviews with the people who knew her best. Monday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.