Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 19 to 26 - Melton Times

Show Dogs (PG) A part-animated comedy about Max, a no-nonsense police Rottweiler and an FBI officer called Frank who are charged with the unlikely task of finding a missing panda. Today at 3.45pm.

The Happy Prince (15) An enthralling biopic of Oscar Wilde (played by Everett himself) centred on the poet’s final days. A life of dizzying hedonism and (later shamed) love affairs at the height of fame hurtles towards a tragic end when Wilde is sentenced to two years’ hard labour for ‘gross indecency’ with men. Upon his release, Wilde heads straight for France where he ends his days in squalor, yet always maintaining his biting wit. Today at 6pm.

Ocean’s 8 (12A) An all-female extravaganza sees Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway come together in Gary Ross’s star-studded spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy. Following her release from prison, Debbie Ocean recruits a crew of eight, including Cate Blanchett as her righthand woman, to carry out an unbelievably ambitious heist at New York City’s glitzy annual Met Gala. All eyes are on celebrity Daphne Kluger’s $150-million diamond necklace as the savvy women-only squad stage a robbery like no other – all the while attempting not to raise a single eyebrow. Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Richard Armitage and James Corden round off an ensemble cast. Today at 8.15pm.

Incredibles 2 (PG) Everyone’s favourite family of superheroes returns, fourteen years after Brad Bird’s hit comedy-adventure The Incredibles. This time it’s ‘Elastigirl’ Helen who’s out saving the world, leaving invincible strongman Bob at home to perform heroics of a different kind: minding the kids. Sure, he’s bested nefarious villains and giant robots, but can he handle the bedtime stories and homework duties? Friday at 2.45pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Saturday and Thursday at 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 1.30pm, 4.15pm and 7pm and Wednesday at 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.30pm.