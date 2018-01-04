Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 4 to 11 - Melton Times

Paddington 2 (PG)

Today at 1pm and 3.15pm, Friday, Saturday, Monday at 3.30pm, Sunday 2.30pm and 5pm, Tuesday at 5pm, Wednesday at 4.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Battle Of The Sexes (12A)

Thursday at 5.30pm.

Daddy’s Home 2 (12A)

Thursday at 8pm.

Stronger (15)

An immense performance from Jake Gyllenhaal powers the moving true story of Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing who lost both legs in the attack. After regaining consciousness, Bauman helps the police identify one of the terrorists. Celebrated by the media and thrust into the public eye, he becomes a symbol of hope for a nation in need of a hero – a status he doesn’t feel he deserves. With his girlfriend, Erin, by his side, he begins the long process of rehabilitation, but struggles to cope with the giant spotlight cast upon him. Smartly directed and wonderfully acted, Stronger is a sensitive retelling of Bauman’s physical and emotional journey that also asks the question: what really makes a hero? Friday at 6pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Thor: Ragnarok (12A)

Hammerless and imprisoned on the far side of the universe, Thor finds himself in a race against time to prevent Asgard’s destruction at the hands of Hela, the goddess of death. But to get home he first must win a gladiatorial duel against an old friend: the Hulk. Friday at 8.30pm, Monday at 5.45pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Suburbicon (15)

Once again George Clooney steps behind the camera, this time directing a screenplay co-written with the Cohen brothers. Unsurprisingly then, this twisted tale of dark doings and social inequality beneath a superficially squeaky-clean 1950s American town has all the hallmarks of both the writers’ and director’s sharpest comedy-dramas. Uptight salaryman Gardner Lodge is reeling from a break-in by thieves who kill his wheelchair-bound wife, leaving his son Nicky motherless. But, as Alexandre Desplat’s score shifts from laidback jazz to music of frenzied agitation, rats start being smelt, not least by a wonderfully snippy insurance agent and by the poor Nicky, brilliantly played by Noah Jupe. A sub-plot involving Lodge’s new black neighbours further upsets the apple-cart as the community attempts to drive them out. Saturday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

The Death of Stalin (15)

Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars + Q&A Wednesday at 7pm.