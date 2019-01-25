Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 31 to February 7 - Melton Times

Colette (15) Today at 2pm and 4.30pm.

NT Live: I’m Not Running Today at 7pm.

Stan & Ollie (PG) Laurel and Hardy face an uncertain future as their golden era of Hollywood films remain long behind them. Diminished by age, the duo set out to reconnect with their adoring fans by touring variety halls in Britain in 1953. The shows become an instant hit, but Stan and Ollie can’t quite shake the past as long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their precious partnership. Friday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 4pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 1pm and 7.45pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 4.15pm.

Holmes & Watson (12A) Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. It seems like an open-and-shut case as all signs point to Professor James Moriarty, the criminal mastermind and longtime nemesis of the crime-solving duo. When new twists and clues begin to emerge, the world’s greatest sleuth and his trusted assistant must now use their legendary wits and ingenious methods to catch the killer before the queen becomes the next victim. Friday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 3pm.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) Saturday at 1.30pm.

The Favourite (15) In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. Sunday at 5.15pm, Monday at 6pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 8.15pm.

EOS: Young Picasso Tuesday at 6.30pm.

RBG (PG) An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. Tuesday at 8.15pm and Thursday at 2pm.