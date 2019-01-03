Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 3 to 10 - Melton Times

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Cert TBC) Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by travelling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush”. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet - the netizens - to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube. Today at 10.45am and 1.30pm, Friday at 10.30am and 1pm and Saturday at 11am.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is out to purge the world of all non-magical beings, so young Albus Dumbledore recruits former Hogwarts student Newt Scamander for a perilous quest. Today at 4pm and 7pm, Friday at 3.30pm, Saturday at 1.45pm, Sunday at 12noon, Monday at 3pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

The Old Man & the Gun (12A) The story of gentleman bank robber who embarked on a string of heists, pursued by a detective, and a woman who loves him in spite of his crimes. Friday at 6.30pm, Saturday at 4.45pm, Tuesday at 2pm, Wednesday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Creed 2 (Cert TBC) All is to fight for in this next instalment of the Rocky story. A long-simmering feud is fired up when Adonis steps into the ring to battle it out with the son of his father’s killer. Friday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 8pm.

Andre Rieu’s New Year Concert Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tulip Fever (15) In seventeenth-century Amsterdam; a young orphan girl finds herself betrothed against her will to a rich merchant who wants an heir. But when a young artist is summoned to paint her portrait, she finds herself swept up in a torrid affair. Ravishing period drama. Sunday at 6pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 2pm.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (Cert TBC) The sequel to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo sees computer hacker Lisbeth Salander caught up in a network of spies and corrupt officials. Sunday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 8pm and Monday and Wednesday at 6pm.