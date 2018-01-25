Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 25 to February 1 - Melton Times

The Greatest Showman (PG) Today at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Darkest Hour (PG) Gary Oldman is utterly transformed and Oscar-worthy as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s gripping retelling of a pivotal moment in British history. Days after becoming Prime Minister in May 1940, Churchill undergoes a baptism of fire. Allied forces are cornered at Dunkirk. The threat of invasion looms. A cabal of politicians led by Lord Halifax pushes hard for peace talks. Faced with an unprepared public, a sceptical king and his own party plotting to oust him, Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or stand and fight. Based on a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, this lavish period drama thrillingly depicts the bubbling cauldron of backroom conflict in Churchill’s momentous first weeks in office. It’s a rousing story of leadership, and makes for a wonderful companion piece to last year’s immersive epic Dunkirk. Friday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday and Monday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Friday and Thursday at 8.30pm and Saturday at 5.30pm.

Ferdinand (U) Ferdinand is a big bull with an even bigger heart. He enjoys the finer things in life – flowers, smaller fellow animals and the like. But after he’s accidently stung by a bee which makes him charge rampantly across the fields, he’s captured by brigands who see a big future for him fighting in Madrid’s bullring. Determined to return to his beloved family in rural Spain, Ferdinand rallies a team of misfits and tries to escape. Working from Munro Leaf’s bestselling 1930s children’s book, writer-director Carlos Saldanha has applied his considerable creative talents to deliver another animated crowd-pleaser. Its stars include Kate McKinnon, David Tennant and Bobby Cannavale, with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena voicing the misunderstood steer. Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Sunday at 7.45pm, Monday at 6pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday at 8.45pm.