Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 24 to 31 - Melton Times

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Today at 2pm, Sunday at 4.45pm and Monday at 8.15pm.

Mary Poppins Returns (U) Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins arrives to save the day. Today at 5.30pm and 8.15pm, Saturday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Colette (15) After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband. Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Tuesday at 5pm, Wednesday at 4.15pm and Thursday at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Mortal Engines (12A) Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, emerges as the only one who can stop London - now a giant, predator city on wheels - from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head. Friday at 8.15pm and Saturday at 6pm.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (15) Tuesday at 2pm.

Return of the Hero (12A) Elisabeth is upright, serious and honest. Captain Neuville is cowardly, deceitful and unscrupulous. She hates him. He despises her. However, by making him an operetta hero, she became, in spite of herself, responsible for a sham. Tuesday at 7.30pm.

ROH Live: La Traviata Wednesday at 6.45pm.

NT Live: I’m Not Running Thursday at 7pm.