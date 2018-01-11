Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 11 to 18 - Melton Times

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Jake Kasdan reimagines the classical ‘Jumanji’ board game when four badly behaved high school kids find a retro video game amongst some old junk they are clearing out for a detention. As they play, the teenagers are transformed into avatars they themselves created and whisked into the dense jungle on screen, with completion of the game the only escape. Dwayne Johnson leads the star-studded cast as gaming nerd Spencer in the character of Dr Smolder Bravestone, who accepts the challenge of decoding the game. Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart and Jack Black become the imaginary figures who must unite in their differences to take on the perilous trials of ‘Jumanji.’ High action intensity combines with vibrantly sleek special FX to transgress the boundaries between reality and the game. Friday and Thursday at 8.30pm, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Sunday at 7.30pm.

Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Following their graduation, the Barden Bellas are back! And with some of them already struggling with post-college life, it’s a no-brainer when a former member of the all-girl vocal group, Aubrey, proposes they sign up for an overseas competition. But there’s a catch – the contest puts them up against bands whose members are instrumentalists as well as singers. Regular scriptwriter Kay Cannon and co-producer Elizabeth Banks – who also plays Gail – help ensure that the action, the music and the laughs are delivered thick and fast, with returning stars Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and the irrepressible Rebel Wilson on top form. Friday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Paddington 2 (PG) Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 3.30pm, Sunday at 2.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

Suburbicon (15) Thursday at 8.30pm.

ROH Live: Rigoletto Tuesday at 7.15pm.