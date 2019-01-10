Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 10 to 17 - Melton Times

Tulip Fever (15) Today at 2pm.

The Old Man & the Gun (12A) The story of gentleman bank robber who embarked on a string of heists. Today and Monday at 6pm, Sunday at 5.15pm and Tuesday at 4.45pm.

Creed 2 (Cert TBC) Today at 8pm.

Mary Poppins Returns (U) Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins arrives to save the day. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.30pm, Sunday at 2.30pm and 7.15pm, Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 2pm, Wednesday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Thursday at 2pm and 8.30pm.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (15) Friday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

NT Live: The Tragedy of King Richard II Tuesday at 7pm.