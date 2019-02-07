Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 7 to 14 - Melton Times

RBG (PG) Today at 2pm.

Stan & Ollie (PG) Today at 6pm.

The Favourite (15) In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. Today at 8.15pm, Saturday and Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

Vice (15) Starring an unrecognisable Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Vice is a bold and darkly comic account of how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping America and the globe in ways that still resonate today. Friday at 6pm, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Tuesday at 5.15pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Welcome To Marwen (12A) The inspirational true story of Mark Hogancamp, a successful illustrator who to recover from a brutal attack created a model village in his backyard. This was ‘Marwencol’, a fictional place from the Second World War, peopled by scale 1:6 action men and Barbie dolls. Friday at 8.45pm, Sunday at 5pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) Saturday at 12.45pm.

Bumblebee (PG) It’s 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers film, and teenage Charlie stumbles upon a yellow Autobot, damaged and run down, in an old junkyard. They form an unlikely friendship and are soon on the run trying to outwit government agency Sector Seven, led by Agent Burns, and fleeing the other hostile Transformers who are rampaging the Earth. Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (PG) Thursday at 6pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Thursday at 8.30pm.