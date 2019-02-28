Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 28 to March 7 - Melton Times

The Upside (12A) Today at 2pm.

Mary Queen of Scots (15) Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I are rivals in both power and love, fighting for their sovereignty. But only one queen can win this game of thrones, a web of betrayal spun by the calculating Sir William Cecil and the murderous Earl of Bothwell. Today at 6pm.

The Favourite (15) Today at 8.30pm.

The Front Runner (15) This pulsating political drama traces the rise and fall of charismatic Democratic senator Gary Hart, who was the man to beat in the 1988 US presidential election until the story of an extramarital affair sidelined his campaign. As tabloid and political journalism merged for the first time, Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that made a profound impact on American politics and the world stage. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 5.30pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.

All Is True (12A) The year is 1613. Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. Disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and a devastated Shakespeare returns to Stratford to face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationships with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as husband and father. His very personal search for the truth uncovers secrets and lies within a family at war. Friday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 6.15pm, Sunday at 2.30pm, 4.45pm and 7pm, Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 8pm, Wednesday at 6pm and Thursday at 2pm, 4.15pm and 6.30pm.

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) Saturday at 3.30pm.

Beautiful Boy (15) Based on the bestselling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Timothée Chalamet is hotly tipped for an Oscar nomination for his performance as a young drug addict. Monday at 6pm and Wednesday at 8.15pm.