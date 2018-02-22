Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 22 to March 1 - Melton Times

The Post (12A)

Today at 4.30pm.

NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15)

Today at 7pm.

The Mercy (12A)

From the director of The Theory Of Everything, James Marsh, comes an infamous true story of one man’s epic attempt singlehandedly to circumnavigate the globe by sea. Starring Oscar winner Colin Firth as amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst, the film revisits one of the most enduring mysteries of recent times: Crowhurst’s disappearance in the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race. As his wife Clare and children anxiously await his return to dry land, the journey takes a nightmarish turn and the intrepid voyager is left fearing for his life amidst treacherous waters. What perils do the seas hold for those travelling alone? Crowhurst’s battle against the cruellest of elements is enthralling from start to finish. A measured and moving account of a desperate odyssey. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday and Thursday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Wednesday at 4.45pm.

Fifty Shades Freed (Cert TBC)

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the climactic third chapter based on the bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins. Returning cast members from previous Fifty Shades entries include Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora and Luke Grimes; Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty join the saga. Friday and Monday at 8.15pm, Saturday and Thursday at 6pm and Sunday and Tuesday at 7.15pm.

Early Man (PG)

British animation maestros Aardman Studios, makers of Wallace And Gromit and Chicken Run, roll back the clock to the dawn of time for a laugh-out-loud tale of prehistoric culture clash. Early Man follows plucky caveman Dug and his best friend, Hognob, who live a modest but happy Stone Age life with their tribe. When the mighty Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age armies turn up to take over their beloved valley, the keen but clumsy Dug sets out to rally his clan of misfits and beat the bad guys at their own game. Unleashing a memorable set of new characters and a caveful of Stone Age gags, Early Man fuses friendship, comedy and adventure in a way that only Aardman can. Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm.

ROH Live: The Winter’s Tale

Wednesday at 7.15pm.