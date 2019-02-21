Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 21 to 28 - Melton Times

How to Train Your Dragon 3 Today at 12noon and 2.15pm, Friday and Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday at 12.45pm.

Colette (15) Today at 7.45pm.

Green Book (12A) This festival favourite tells the uplifting true story of an unlikely friendship that transcended race and class. In 1962, Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip is hired to chauffeur African-American pianist Dr Don Shirley on a concert tour through the Deep South. They must rely on The Green Book, a guide to the few establishments that are safe for African-Americans, to make it through a journey that will change both of their lives. Today at 5pm.

The Upside (12A) A Hollywood re-make of the French runaway smash-hit Untouchables. Featuring funny, powerful performances and a zingy script, this is life-affirming comedy about a melancholy quadriplegic billionaire and his unlikely, ex-convict assistant. A charming and winning tribute to friendship and the triumph of the human spirit. Friday at 6pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Mary Queen of Scots (15) Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I are rivals in both power and love, fighting for their sovereignty and independence in a masculine world. But only one queen can win this game of thrones, a web of betrayal and conspiracy spun by the calculating Sir William Cecil and the murderous Earl of Bothwell. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Sunday at 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

The Favourite (15) In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. Sunday at 3pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.