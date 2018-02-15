Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 15 to 22 - Melton Times

Coco (PG) Today and Friday at 1pm and 3.30pm, Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Three Billboards (15) Today at 6pm.

Downsizing (15) Today at 8.30pm.

The Post (12A) Following 2015’s Oscar-winning Spotlight and with ‘fake news’ now an ironic political clarion cry, The Post is a sobering if thrilling reminder of the fragility and importance of press freedom. Working together for the first time, Meryl Streep plays Washington Post publisher Kay Graham opposite Tom Hanks as the paper’s editor, Ben Bradlee. Freedom of speech and the paper’s survival are at stake if Bradlee publishes leaked documents exposing a government cover-up of secrets that spanned four US presidents. Screenwriters Josh Singer and Liz Hannah weave a compelling narrative that pits integrity and public interest against the darkest political forces while revealing the human frailties of the characters Streep and Hanks so adeptly portray. With strong support from Jesse Plemons and Alison Brie, the whole is expertly orchestrated by Hanks’s favourite director, Steven Spielberg. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.45pm, Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Thursday at 4.30pm.

The Commuter (15) Liam Neeson reunites with director Jaume Collet-Serra to flaunt his very particular set of skills once more – this time on public transport. Neeson stars as insurance salesman and family man Michael MacCauley, whose commute home goes seriously off the rails. Not long after his train pulls out of New York’s Grand Central Station, MacCauley is approached by a mysterious stranger and offered $100,000 to identify a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he’s unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on board. A crowd-pleasing, white-knuckle action thriller. Friday and Wednesday at 8.30pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Darkest Hour (PG) Sunday at 5pm, Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thursday at 7pm.