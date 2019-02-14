Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 14 to 21 - Melton Times

Vice (15) Starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Vice is a bold and darkly comic account of how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping America and the globe in ways that still resonate today. Today at 2pm.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (PG) Today at 6pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Today at 8.30pm and Sunday at 5.30pm.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 (Cert TBC) From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown, and how nothing can ever train you to let go. Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 1pm and 3.30pm, Sunday at 1pm and 3.15pm, Monday and Wednesday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 12noon and 2.15pm.

Green Book (12A) Funny, moving and thought-provoking all at once, this festival favourite tells the uplifting true story of an unlikely friendship that transcended race and class. In 1962, Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip is hired to chauffeur African-American pianist Dr Don Shirley on a concert tour through the Deep South. They must rely on The Green Book, a guide to the few establishments that are safe for African-Americans, to make it through a journey that will change both of their lives. Friday and Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 8.15pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 4.30pm and Thursday at 5pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Friday at 8.45pm.

Destroyer (15) This brooding thriller follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover in a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members – and her own history with them – to reckon with the demons that destroyed her past. Saturday at 8.45pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Colette (15) Monday at 6pm and Wednesday at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: Don Quixote Tuesday at 7.15pm.