Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 6 to 13 - Melton Times

Widows (15) Heist thriller with a twist telling the story of four women who pull off a robbery to settle the debts left behind by their dead husbands. Today at 2pm.

NT Live: Antony & Cleopatra Today at 7pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen. Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek takes to the stage as Mercury in an authentic biopic that raises a hefty glass to a talented entertainer whose life spun out of control. X-men director Bryan Singer follows the story of Mercury’s meteoric rise to worldwide fame, from the formation of Queen in 1970 up to their earth-shattering performance at Live Aid in 1985 at Wembley Stadium. For the first time ever, audio tracks from that concert are being released. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 5.30pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Monday at 5.45pm, Tuesday at 4.30pm, Wednesday at 8.15pm, Thursday at 8.30pm.

Juliet, Naked (15) Annie is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan, an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe. When the demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter for Anni. Friday at 8.45pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Smallfoot (U) Laugh-a-minute family animation. The yetis are thrown into disarray when they discover the ‘Smallfoot’ really does exist: humans are real! Saturday at 1pm and 3.15pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG) Sunday at 5pm and Thursday at 6pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Monday at 8.30pm.

The Price of Everything (12A) Has contemporary art become a luxury brand? This fascinating documentary looks with a slick eye at the commodification of the art market. Visiting auction houses, art galleries, painters’ studios and the words of of the critics, two subjects are common to all: art and money. Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 2pm.