Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 28 to January 4 - Melton Times

Wonder (Cert TBC) Auggie Pullman is a young boy born with a facial deformity who tries to fit in at a new school after years of home tuition. Philosophical about the bullying meted out by his peers, Auggie is determined to persuade his taunting school mates that beauty is not only skin deep, while his fiercely supportive parents do the utmost to ease his difficult passage through 5th grade. Friday and Tuesday at 5pm, New Year’s Day at 7pm.

Justice League (Cert TBC) Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash come together for the first time in the big-screen debut of DC’s Justice League. Inspired by Superman’s selfless sacrifice, Bruce Wayne teams up with Diana Prince to recruit a team of metahumans to help them save the planet from a new extraterrestrial threat. Friday at 7.30pm and New Year’s Eve at 5pm.

Daddy’s Home 2 (Cert TBC) Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmas time perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership is soon put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. Saturday at 5.30pm and Thursday at 8pm.

Battle Of The Sexes (12A) In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s champion Billie Jean King and former men’s number one and serial hustler Bobby Riggs became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. As their rivalry intensified in the media glare, both King and Riggs fought complex battles in their private lives. Together, they served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court. Saturday at 7.45pm, Wednesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 5.30pm.

Paddington 2 (Cert TBC) Today at 11am, Friday and New Year’s Eve at 12.30pm and 2.45pm, Saturday and Thursday at 1pm and 3.15pm, New Year’s Day at 2.30pm and 4.45pm, Tuesday at 12.30pm, 2.45pm and 7.30pm and Wednesday at 12.45pm, 3pm and 5.15pm.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Today at 1.15pm, 4.30pm and 7.45pm.