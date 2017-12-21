Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 21 to 28 - Melton Times

Paddington 2 (Cert TBC) The wholehearted, accident-prone bear from deepest, darkest Peru returns with a second helping of his endearing brand of good-natured mischief. Happily settled in Windsor Gardens, Paddington takes on a variety of odd jobs to raise enough money to buy a very special book for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. But when the precious book is stolen, Paddington and the Browns have to track down the culprit. Ben Wishaw again voices the lovable if hapless furry character, while Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins reprise their roles as his surrogate parents, Mr and Mrs Brown. Director/co-writer Paul King returns to ensure consistent appeal, and even adds some new characters to the fun, including Hugh Grant as a vain, fading actor and Brendan Gleeson’s fearsome safecracker. Friday and Saturday at 11.30am, Christmas Eve, Wednesday and Thursday at 11am and Boxing Day at 1.30pm.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A)

How do you follow The Force Awakens – a film that raked in two billion dollars at the box office and made the world fall in love with Star Wars all over again? That’s the mammoth task in the charge of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who delves deep into the mythology of the Force in the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga. The late Carrie Fisher stars in her last role, and John Boyega’s Finn becomes a reluctant hero in the Resistance, but the film’s beating heart is the relationship between Rey and Luke. The young scavenger finally comes face to face with the Jedi master, but he’s not the man she was expecting to find. Today at 4pm and 7pm, Friday at 2pm, 5.15pm and 8.15pm, Saturday at 1.45pm, 5pm and 8.15pm, Christmas Eve at 1.15pm and 4.30pm, Boxing Day at 3.45pm and 7pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 1.15pm, 4.30pm and 7.45pm.

*Please Note: Cinema will be closed on Christmas Day.