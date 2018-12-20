Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 20 to 27 - Melton Times

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) A young girl dives into the magical world of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker And The Mouse King, where she is met by a host of weird and wonderful characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy and the tyrannical Mother Ginger. Today at 2pm.

The Grinch (U) Based on Dr Seuss’ beloved holiday classic, The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning. Today at 5pm, Friday at 11am, Saturday at 1.30pm, Sunday at 12.30pm, Boxing Day at 1pm and Thursday at 3pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen. Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek takes to the stage as Mercury in an authentic biopic that raises a hefty glass to a talented entertainer whose life spun out of control. X-men director Bryan Singer follows the story of Mercury’s meteoric rise to worldwide fame, from the formation of Queen in 1970 up to their earth-shattering performance at Live Aid in 1985 at Wembley Stadium. Today at 7.15pm.

Nativity Rocks (U) We’re back with the kids from St Bernadette’s Primary School in Coventry, auditioning for a coveted place in a spectacular rock musical competition. This Christmas, Nativity Rocks! Friday at 1.30pm, Saturday at 11am, Sunday at 10.15am, Christmas Eve at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Boxing Day at 3.15pm and Thursday at 12.45pm.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is out to purge the world of all non-magical beings, so young Albus Dumbledore recruits former Hogwarts student Newt Scamander for a perilous quest into a world of dark magic. Friday at 4pm and 7pm, Saturday at 3.45pm and 6.30pm, Sunday and Christmas Eve at 6pm, Boxing Day at 5.30pm and 8.15pm and Thursday at 5.15pm and 8pm.

Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker Sunday at 3pm and Christmas Eve at 10.30am.