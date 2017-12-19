Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 14 to 21 - Melton Times

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A)

How do you follow The Force Awakens – a film that raked in two billion dollars at the box office and made the world fall in love with Star Wars all over again? That's the mammoth task in the charge of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who delves deep into the mythology of the Force in the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga. The late Carrie Fisher stars in her last role, and John Boyega's Finn becomes a reluctant hero in the Resistance, but the film's beating heart is the relationship between Rey and Luke. The young scavenger finally comes face to face with the Jedi master, but he's not the man she was expecting to find.