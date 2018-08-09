Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 9 to 16 - Melton Times

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) Everyone’s favourite monster family goes on a luxury cruise to give Drac a break from taking care of other holiday making monsters at the Hotel Transylvania. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as they indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, but the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realises Drac has fallen for the ship’s mysterious captain, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monster kind. Today, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3.45pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 2.45pm.

Funny Cow (15) Today at 6pm.

Hereditary (15) Today at 8.15pm.

Skyscraper (12A) Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he’s on assignment in China, the world’s tallest and safest building catches on fire and he gets framed for it. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family members when they become trapped inside the inferno. Friday at 6pm, Saturday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.15pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Tag (15) One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him. Friday at 8.15pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Swimming with Men (12A) Sunday and Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Edie (12A) After her controlling husband dies, an elderly woman embarks on a trip to fulfill her longtime dream of climbing a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 7.15pm.

The Bookshop (PG) Monday at 8.15pm.

Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special (12A) Thursday at 6pm.