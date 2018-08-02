Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 2 to 9 - Melton Times

Incredibles 2 (PG) Today at 12.30pm and 3.15pm.

Swimming With Men (12A) Today at 6pm.

Whitney (15) Today at 8.15pm.

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) Everyone’s favourite monster family goes on a luxury cruise to give Drac a break from taking care of other holiday making monsters at the Hotel Transylvania. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as they indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, but the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realises Drachas fallen for the ship’s mysterious captain, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monster kind. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3.45pm, Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday and Tuesday at 2.45pm.

Mary Shelley (12A)

Mary Wollstonecraft’s family disapproves when she and poet Percy Shelley announce their love for each other. The family is horrified when it finds that the couple has eloped, accompanied by Mary’s half-sister, Claire. While staying in the home of Lord Byron at Lake Geneva, the guests are challenged to write a ghost story, which leads Mary to conceive her novel “Frankenstein.” Friday and Monday at 6pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Hereditary (15) When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

Book Club (12A) Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Funny Cow (15) Monday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Leave No Trace (PG) A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Ore, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own. Tuesday at 7.15pm and Wednesday at 6pm.