Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 16 to 23 - Melton Times

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) Everyone’s favourite monster family goes on a luxury cruise to give Drac a break from taking care of other holiday making monsters at the Hotel Transylvania. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as they indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, but the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realises Drachas fallen for the ship’s mysterious captain, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monster kind. Today at 3.45pm.

Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special (12A) Today at 6pm.

Skyscraper (12A) Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he’s on assignment in China, the world’s tallest and safest building catches on fire and he gets framed for it. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family members when they become trapped inside the inferno. Today at 8.30pm.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) The Teen Titans find out that every single hero in the DC Universe has their own films, ranging from Batman and Superman, to characters like Aquaman and Alfred Pennyworth. So they search for a director for their movie. But famous Hollywood director Jade Wilson rejects their offer because of their recent actions over the past few years and they’re no longer taken seriously. However, they find a window of opportunity for their own movie by having their own nemesis in the form of Slade, who plans to mind control the entire Justice League and take over the world. Friday, Wednesday and Thursday at 4pm, Saturday at 1.30pm, Sunday at 3pm, Monday at 4pm and Tuesday at 12noon.

Mamma Mia 2 (PG) Sophie finds out more about her mother’s past while seeking guidance on how to handle her pregnancy. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Saturday at 3.30pm, 6pm and 8.30pm, Sunday at 5pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.