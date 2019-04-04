Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 4 to 11 - Melton Times

Fighting With My Family (12A)

Today at 2pm.

Mary Queen Of Scots (15)

Today at 6pm.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Today at 8.30pm.

The Aftermath (15)

In the bitter German winter of 1946, Rachael Morgan arrives in the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her husband Lewis, a British colonel charged with rebuilding the city. She’s stunned to learn that Lewis has made the unusual decision to share their grand requisitioned house with its previous owners, a German widower and his troubled daughter. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday at 5.45pm, Sunday at 7.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 4.15pm, Wednesday at 8.45pm and Thursday at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Friday at 8.15pm.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 (PG)

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In the final chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As they rise, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced - as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury - will test the bonds of their relationship. Saturday at 1.15pm and 3.30pm and Sunday at 2.15pm.

The King and I: From the London Palladium

Saturday at 8pm.

Green Book (12A)

In 1962, Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip is hired to chauffeur African-American pianist Dr Don Shirley on a concert tour through the Deep South. They must rely on The Green Book, a guide to the few establishments that are safe for African-Americans, to make it through a journey that will change both of their lives. Sunday at 4.30pm, Monday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 8.30pm and Wednesday at 8.45pm.

EOS: Rembrandt

Tuesday at 6.30pm.

NT Live: All About Eve

Thursday at 7pm.