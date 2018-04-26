Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 26 to May 3 - Melton Times

Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet - the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment. Today at 12.01am, 5.30pm and 8:30pm, Friday at 6pm and 9pm, Saturday at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm, Sunday at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Monday and Wednesday at 5pm and 8pm, Tuesday at 2pm, 5.15pm and 8.15pm and Thursday at 4.15pm.

ROH Live: Manon Thursday at 7.15pm.