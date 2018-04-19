Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 19 to 26 - Melton Times

I, Tonya (15)

Today at 6pm.

Grease Singalong (PG)

Today at 8.30pm.

Mark Felt (12A)

Friday at 6pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Tomb Raider (12A)

Alicia Vikander dons the iconic cargo pants and tank top in a fresh adaptation of the popular Tomb Raider video-game series. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s death, a stubborn and restless 21-year old named Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known whereabouts: a legendary tomb on a mythical island. Friday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

A Wrinkle In Time (PG)

Meg, her friend and her brother, Charles, journey across space searching for their missing father, a physicist. They’re aided by a trio of supernatural beings named Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which. Fantasy drama, based on the classic 1962 American children’s book by Madeleine L’Engle. Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Saturday at 7.30pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A)

Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

The Ice King (12A)

The greatest ice skater of all time, John Curry transformed a dated sport into an art form and made history by becoming the first openly gay Olympian at a time when homosexuality wasn’t fully legal. He was a man on the run – from his father’s ghost, his country and himself. A searing documentary about a lost cultural icon. Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Avengers: Infinity War (12A)

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet - the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment. Thursday at 12.01am, 5.30pm and 8.30pm.