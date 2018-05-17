Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 17 to 24 - Melton Times

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A)

Today at 6pm and 8.30pm.

The Leisure Seeker (15)

Determined to live their last days as they choose, an elderly couple, John and Ella, disappear from their Massachusetts home, without telling a soul. John has symptoms consistent with dementia and Ella’s health, also, is failing. But rather than fall in with their children’s plans for spending their dotage in a care home, the pair set off on one last, rather crazy trip in the family’s vintage camper van, to Florida to visit Hemingway’s home. A touching and humorous sunset romance, with stellar performances from the lead actors who give a true rendition of two people who have spent their lives together. Friday, Saturday and Thursday at 6pm, Sunday at 7.45pm, Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Wednesday at 8.15pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A)

The heart-warming story of Sandra Abbott who turns her life around after discovering her husband is having an affair. It takes moving in with her colourful sister Bif and joining a dance class to show Sandra that it’s never too late to start afresh in life and in love. Friday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5.15pm, Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Saturday at 345pm.

Isle Of Dogs (PG)

Wes Anderson returns with a stop-motion animated tale full of his trademark whimsical charm. After a mysterious outbreak of ‘canine flu’, the corrupt mayor of a Japanese city banishes all dogs to a vast refuse dump off the coast. When 12-year-old Atari ventures to the island in search of his beloved pet, a quarantined quartet of mongrels rally to help him on his quest. Saturday and Thursday at 8.30pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

An American In Paris: The Musical

Sunday at 3pm.