Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 12 to 19 - Melton Times

I, Tonya (15)

Today and Thursday at 6pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Post (12A)

Today at 8.30pm.

Walk Like A Panther (12A)

A group of 80s wrestlers are forced to don the lycra one last time when their beloved local pub is threatened by closure. Led by father-son duo Mark and Trevor Bolton, this unlikely bunch of underdog heroes sets out to save their community, rekindling old friendships and family ties along the way. Friday at 6pm and Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Red Sparrow (15)

Jennifer Lawrence stars as prima ballerina Dominika Egorova, the newest recruit of a secret Russian intelligence service that trains talented young people to seduce and betray enemy operatives. She quickly becomes the most dangerous Sparrow ever produced, only to develop feelings for her first target, CIA agent Nathaniel Nash, who makes her question everything she has been taught to believe. Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 5.30pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Saturday at 1.15pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tad The Lost Explorer (U)

A colourful animation film about a loveable archaeology student called Tad who gets drawn into a mystery adventure. Saturday at 3.30pm.

Game Night (15)

Max and Annie find their weekly couples game night ramped up a level when Max’s brother Brooks ups the ante and hosts an all-too-real murder mystery party. Brooks is kidnapped and, without knowing what’s real and what’s fake, six eager gamers set out on a treacherous night to solve the clues and save him before it’s game over. Saturday at 8.15pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Darkest Hour (PG)

Sunday and Tuesday at 5pm.

Three Billboards (15)

Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Grease Singalong (PG) Thursday at 8.30pm.