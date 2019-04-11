Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 11 to 18 - Melton Times

The Aftermath (15)

In the bitter German winter of 1946, Rachael Morgan arrives in the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her husband Lewis, a British colonel charged with rebuilding the city. She’s stunned to learn that Lewis has made the unusual decision to share their grand requisitioned house with its previous owners, a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. Directed by James Kent and executive-produced by Ridley Scott, The Aftermath is based on Rhidian Brook’s novel of the same name. Today at 2pm and 4.30pm.

NT Live: All About Eve

Today at 7pm.

Dumbo (PG)

Tim Burton’s wondrous live-action update of the classic 1941 animation sends a much-loved story soaring to new heights. A baby elephant with giant ears becomes the laughing stock of a struggling circus troupe, but, in the care of former horse showman Holt Farrier and his children, the very things that weigh him down will carry him up and up and up... into the path of enigmatic impresario V. A. Vandevere.

On the Basis of Sex (12A)

Friday at 6pm and Monday at 8.30pm.

The Keeper (15)

The Keeper tells the incredible true story of Bert Trautmann, a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war prejudice, joined Manchester City as goalkeeper and became a footballing icon. In the film, Bert struggles to be accepted by those who dismiss him as the enemy, but his love for Margaret, an Englishwoman, carries him through. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, putting their love and loyalty to each other to the ultimate test.

RSC Live: As You Like It

Wednesday at 7pm.

The Favourite (15)

Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 5.30pm and Tuesday at 6pm.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (12A)

Thursday at 8.15pm.