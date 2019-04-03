Red-hot chilli festival comes to Melton

There were plenty of spicy surprises awaiting foodies who went to the third Melton Mowbray Chilli Festival hosted by Chilli Fest UK.

Attendees were treated to a range of fiery delights including chilli sauces, chilli jams and chilli beer at Brooksby Melton College on Saturday.

Looking for some hot stuff PHOTO: Tim Williams

Chilli producers from across the country descended on the town for the third occasion, this time indoors for the first time, providing residents with the chance to taste chilli of all varieties from mild to eye-wateringly hot.

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager, said: “This was the first time we had brought the event indoors and it worked well. There was a great variety of traders, some old and some new.

“Despite the footfall being slightly down, business was booming throughout the day and the festival was perfect for true chilli lovers.”

Exhibitors included Naga Masala, Pimento, Mabs Sauces, Peri Peri Naga Dip, Sonny Artist, Mr Fitzpatrick, MKS Olives, Fallen Angel, Brockleby Pies, Chilli Pepper Pete, Hoppy Family Brewery, Jethro Sauces and Aunty Jee.

Barney Kettel bravely tries one of Chilli Pepper Pete's fiery samples PHOTO: Tim Williams

Vegans and vegetarians were also well catered for with a range of food products to suit their palates.

Plans for the festival to return next year are already being made, with organisers looking at February 29 as a possibility.

Annette Foster selling her Jethro's chilli sauces PHOTO: Tim Williams

Chilli fans at the Brooksby Melton College PHOTO: Tim Williams

Hoppy Family Brewery owner Chris Bryszkiewicz with chilli and berry flavoured beer PHOTO: Tim Williams

Clare O'Donnell with some of Brockleby's Chilli Pig Pies PHOTO: Tim Williams