Record number of doggie duos looking for forever homes at Dogs Trust Loughborough’s Wymeswold-based rehoming centre

It has been a case of double the doggie love at Dogs Trust Loughborough recently after the Wymeswold-based team welcomed more pairs of canine companions than ever before to the rehoming centre.

In the last few weeks, six pairs have all been looking for love after finding themselves without forever homes through no fault of their own. Although two of the devoted duos have now found their special someone, the staff are hoping the rest will find their new families at the double.

Mum and daughter Poppet and Penny are inseparable PHOTO: Supplied

Lily Woodford, Dogs Trust Loughborough assistant manager, said: “Our pawfect pairs are all adorable and have so much to offer. We are really hoping that it won’t be long before some big-hearted dog lovers with enough room on their sofas fall in love, twice over.”

The dinkiest duo are mum and daughter Yorkshire Terriers Poppet and Penny who are totally inseparable having lived together since Penny, now nine, was born. The team say they are both very sweet and despite being twelve, Poppet still has a spring in her step but, more often than not they can both be found snuggled up on the sofa with their foster carer.

Eleven-year-old Susie and eight-year-old Clara, eight, both Jack Russell Terriers, have been together since Clara was a puppy. They are instantly friendly towards both human and doggie friends, whereas best friends Shar Pei Cross, Jody who is four, and her best buddy Bull Mastiff Preston, five, are shy and sensitive at first, but affectionate once they have built up their confidence and Preston loves to play with squeaky toys.

Last but not least are Shih Tzus six-year-old Poppy and eight-year-old Roxie who do everything together, including having an afternoon snooze after a nice walk. Poppy loves to play and chase a ball, and Roxie is never far behind.

Canine companions Roxie and Poppy PHOTO: Supplied

Lily added: “All of these pairs are very attached to each other and we of course know that taking on a doggie duo means double the responsibility, but it also means double the love and double the fun. We are really hoping that local dog lovers will find room in their hearts, and in their homes, for these devoted duos.”

For more information call the Dogs Trust Loughborough’s Wymeswold rehoming centre on 0300 303 0292.