Rearsby Scout Group appeal for volunteers and new members

A call is being made for adult volunteers to help out with the Rearsby Scout Group.

The group is also accepting youngsters into the Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.

People are invited to attend an open evening to meet up with leaders on Wednesday, July 4, at Thrussington Village Hall, from 6.30-8.15pm, both for volunteers and youngsters hoping to join.

Stephen Wray, media development manager for Charnwood District Scouts, said: “We are mainly trying to recruit adult volunteers.

“The Rearsby Scouts and Cubs meet at Thrussington Village Hall on Fridays with the Beavers meeting on Wednesdays.

“Some of the activities include, kayaking, climbing and woodfire cooking.

“No previous experience is required from volunteers.”

For enquiries email info@charnwoodscouts.org.uk

Scouting groups by age: Beavers (6-8), Cubs (8-10 and a half), Scouts (10-14).