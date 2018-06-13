Ready teddy go! Have your bear parachute jump off church at festival in Long Clawson

A new adventure awaits teddy bears and their owners with the launch of a new village festival.

Centred around Long Clawson’s St Remigius Church, on Saturday and Sunday (June 23/24), from 11am to 4pm, the theme will be ‘Celebrating the Lives of our Children and the Child in all of Us.’

The church will be decorated with teddies galore, toys and childhood memorabilia, the Lady Chapel will be decorated by Long Clawson schoolchildren and other areas by various organisations in the village.

Other attractions will include a bear hunt around the churchyard, giant straw bale teddy plus afternoon teas, which will be served from 2pm.

The highlight will be a chance for teddies to parachute from the church tower between 2pm and 3pm on either day. Full training will be given to all bears. Parachutes will be provided but owners are welcome to provide their own if preferred. All teddies completing the jump will receive a bravery sticker for achievement.