Raise money for the air ambulance at art and craft fair organised by the Rotary Club of Vale of Belvoir

Following the success of last year’s art and craft fair in Radcliffe-on-Trent the Rotary clubs of Vale of Belvoir and Bingham and Radcliffe are again organising the event at The Grange Hall, Radcliffe-on-Trent, on Saturday, April 28 (10am to 5pm) and Sunday, April 29 (10am to 4pm).

The exhibition is open to artists from a wide area who would like to exhibit their work for sale. Artists, photographers and crafters will have the opportunity to display and sell their work while raising money for the air ambulance. All art work must be for sale with the event taking 15 per cent of the sale price for this very worthy cause. Crafters pay a small fee to have a stall.

Rotarian Denis Bacon said: “We ask that visitors come and browse the stalls and art displays and buy some unique work while relaxing over a cup of tea and homemade cakes made by the local Inner Wheel Club.

“As in previous years a highlight of the event will be the large display of children’s paintings entered in the local schools art competition.”

If you would like to exhibit at the event or rent a craft stall, contact Lesley on 07917884111, email llinthevale@gmail.com or visit www.valeofbelvoirrotary.org.uk