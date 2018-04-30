Quiz night for Melton softball GB athlete

Have your say

A popular quizmaster is hosting a quiz night in the town to support the fundraising efforts of last year’s Melton Times Junior Sportswoman of the Year award winner.

Richard Angrave is helping Saskia Davies to raise money so that she can represent Great Britain under-19s and under-22s in softball at two major European tournaments later this year.

The quiz will be held the Royal British Legion Club, on Friday, May 11, from 7.30pm and cost £7.50 per person.

Teams of four are invited and asked to book in advance by calling Richard on (01664) 569492 or emailing rwangrave@btinternet.com

The evening will include supper and a raffle.