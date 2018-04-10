Quiz night for Melton Mencap and Gateway

Have your say

Popular local quizmaster Richard Angrave is hosting a quiz on Friday, April 20, at Melton Royal British Legion Club, for Melton Mencap and Gateway, a small voluntary organisation with charitable status.

The charity aim to provide a range of activities to support children, young people and adults with a learning disability and their carers. Their service is available to people who either live in the borough of Melton or access services here.

The organisation is managed by a small executive committee of trustees from all walks of life, carers and other concerned individuals.

Mr Angrave said: “Melton Mencap rely on grants, donations and fundraising to finance their programme of activities, so this quiz is a vital contribution to their funds.”

The quiz evening, at 7.30pm, is complete with supper.

Teams of four can book for £7.50 per person by emailing rwangrave@btinternet.com or calling (01664) 569493.