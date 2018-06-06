Quirky teapots to feature in Welby church’s tea-themed floral celebration

Have your say

The delightful St Bartholomew’s Church at Welby, (LE14 3JL) is to host a floral celebration “More Tea Vicar?” this weekend.

The event which has free admission will include refreshments and a tombola. It starts at 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrangements are all designed on a tea related theme, many featuring quirky teapots.

All members of the congregation and clergy have been encouraged to take part in the decorations.

Proceeds will go towards church funds and there is free car parking opposite the building.