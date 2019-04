The village of Twyford welcomes two talented instrumentalists on Saturday evening for a unique gig.

Chris Gumbley (saxophone) and Al Gurr (piano) will put on a great show at the village hall for those who don’t particularly like jazz, as well as those who do.

Their “Much Ado About Jazz” set will feature arrangements of Norwegian Wood, Tomorrow’s World Theme, Take Five and Summertime.

The event starts at at 7.30pm and there will be a bar and raffle.

Tickets £10, call (01664) 840774 to book.