Popular Hamilton Fun Run and Family Fun Day returns for a fifth year in Melton

The Hamilton Fun Run and Family Fun Day will take place on August 12 at Hamilton Tennis Club.

This year’s event will be in aid of Parkinson’s UK and runners can now register, with plenty of spaces available in the 3.4 mile race at 11am.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright wants to build on the thousands of pounds already raised for charities since 2014.

He said: “I want to stress runners of all abilities are welcome to do the course. Run it, walk it or take the dog.

“The route is marshalled and family entertainment will include a bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, music from John Rockcliffe, children’s magician, raffle and a tug of war competition.

“We also need more helpers, sponsors, raffle prizes, teams for the tug of war and support from any quarter.”

Participation costs £3 which will be refunded for those who raise sponsorship of £10 and over.

Entry forms are available from Hamilton Tennis Club or by calling Patrick on 07940 279165.