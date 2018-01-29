Performance poet Jan Cumming visiting Goadby Marwood

Have your say

An emerging wordsmith is set to present poems from her latest book and others next Friday (February 9) at Goadby Marwood.

In front of an open fire in the village hall poet Jan Cumming will portray a range of emotions from sad to amusing.

Jan has been described “as engaging as Pam Ayres, without the eccentricities” by John Holmes, BBC Radio Nottingham.

Tickets are £6 in advance from Colette Stein at colette.stein@btinternet.com or (01664) 464823. They include a glass of wine or another soft drink.

The poetry starts at 7.30pm. Proceeds from the evening will go towards village hall funds.